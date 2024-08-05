Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whatever Blake Lively is doing with her long silky locks is working like magic! And now she’s bringing the sorcery to the rest of Us with a new haircare line!

I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all been obsessed with Lively’s hair ever since our eyes were glued to our screens watching her play Serena van der Woodsen in the hit show, Gossip Girl, in the early 2000s. Impressively long, lustrous and healthy, her mane has always been hair goals — and now we can finally get her dreamy hair too.

In partnership with Target, the It Ends With Us actress launched Blake Brown Beauty on August 4 in an Instagram post from Lively herself. The reason for launching was simple. She wanted to create “something that was more affordable but had the same salon [slash] red carpet performance” with scents that “felt like fragrances” she would “actually buy as high end perfume.” It’s also clean, vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens or synthetic dyes. It also comes in aesthetically pretty bronze, gold and wood-looking packaging.

For “decades,” Lively worked with the best people in the beauty industry and “silly amounts” of trial and error to come up with a system that has “worked wonders” on her hair — and now she’s bottled it up for the rest of Us. Starting 20 years ago, Lively started using a shampoo and mask only system — and that’s exactly what’s included in her line.

For the during-shower stuff, the line includes two different Lively-approved shampoos: a hydrating one and a strengthening one, and three hair masks. There’s one for an extra dose of moisture, another for strengthening the strands and the most expensive product in her line, the Rich Reset Pre-Shampoo Mask, which makes the hair feel extra soft and silky.

The line includes out-of-shower hair maintenance and styling products as well. There’s the Glam Mousse, which is a fantastic multitasker, giving the hair extra body and volume while also taming frizz and flyaways with its lightweight formula. To keep your hair fresh in between washes, Lively added in a dry shampoo, which is made with an amber vanille scent. And if you simply must have some conditioner as a part of your routine, the line also includes the All-In-Wonder Leave-In Potion, which detangles, improves the look of damage and primes hair for styling.

If you want your hair to be the “single most identifiable” part about you like Lively, the actress’ new haircare line and system is bound to get you there. Shop the lineup at Target starting at just $19!