If my inner child ruled over my everyday fashion choices, I’d be wearing sparkles and rhinestones constantly. Whenever I go shopping, I have to stop myself from purchasing anything that twinkles. I’ve spent the past five years of adulthood convincing myself that the only socially acceptable time to wear an ounce of bling is during the holidays, only for Blake Lively to break out of the woodwork and remind Us that fashion has no rules, and you can, in fact, wear sparkles anywhere, anytime.

While promoting the launch of her new hair line, Blake Brown Beauty, and her new movie, It Ends With Us, Lively was seen strutting around New York City in a casual jeweled getup. For many people, her crystal Versace top stole the show, but I haven’t stopped admiring her embellished Versace jeans. Seeing the actress wear sparkles so nonchalantly convinced me if I want to wear sparkly pants, I will! The thing is, I can’t afford $3,500 glittering jeans like hers. Luckily Amazon has come to the rescue once again with a lookalike pair that costs just $50!

The Yexpine High-Waisted Rhinestone Denim Pants are making all of my teenage fashion dreams come true — in a mature way. Much like Lively’s Versace pair, these jeans have a high rise and beautifully accentuate your bottom before the legs taper and hang a bit baggy. This silhouette is one of the most flattering for all body types, helping you feel confident, stylish and not the least bit constricted.

The embellishments on the Yexpine jeans aren’t as intricate as the designer pair, but the expertly placed rhinestones still produce an eye-catching result. In fact, the jewel placement on the more affordable pants makes these more versatile. While any sort of bling will make a statement, these jeans make a subtle one that allows you — rather than the jeans themselves — to truly shine.

When it comes to styling, you can make the jeans the center of attention by keeping the rest of your outfit simple with a white tank and sneakers, or you can go all out like Lively and wear a fully bejeweled outfit. It all depends on how much you want to sparkle!

According to Amazon shoppers, the jeans are a worthy addition to everyone’s closet. “These jeans are everything,” one reviewer writes. “I was looking for embellished jeans and these fit the bill. The rhinestones are perfectly positioned and just enough without being tacky. The fit is great, too.”

So, it’s settled: If Lively can wear bedazzled pants, you should too! Ready to make the whole room shimmer? You certainly will in the Yexpine High-Waisted Rhinestone Denim Pants.

