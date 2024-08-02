Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s safe to say everything Simone Biles touches turns to gold. The most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history added another glistening piece of hardware to her mounting collection when she won the women’s all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 1. The 27-year-old delivered a flawless routine every time she hit the mat. Best of all? She looked amazing while doing it! Fortunately for Us, we got the inside scoop on two hair products Biles’ hairstylist, Jazmine Johnson, uses to achieve her Olympic styles!

Related: Combat Humidity-Induced Frizz with Kyra Sedgwick's Go-to Hair Gel Here at Us, we love soaking up the warm summer sun. However, the sweltering heat often wreaks havoc on our hair. Sleek ponytails, kinky coils, and luscious curls all fall victim to humidity-induced frizz. No matter if we slick down our hairline with edge control or scrunch our ringlets with hair gel, it’s often no […]

Achieving silky strands is one thing, but maintaining it as Biles competes in high-level activity is another. For Johnson, who is a K18 ambassador, it’s all about strong, healthy hair. “Simone is constantly training and loves wearing extensions when she’s not in the gym so we need to keep her hair as strong as she is.” The Houston-based stylist uses the K18’s “game-changing” Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask to keep Biles’ hair in tip-top shape. The strengthening treatment has a patented peptide that “reverses even the most extreme damage on all hair types.”

Get the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask for $71 (originally $75) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Biles wore two sleek braids brushed into a high bun when she competed in the Olympic games on Thursday. The eye-catching ‘do was sleek and straight, however, Johnson, confirmed that Biles doesn’t have chemically processed hair. “Simone’s hair is natural. She doesn’t have a relaxer,” Johnson explained to Us. “Her hair texture is coarse – medium thickness.”

Johnson, who styled Biles’ hair on her wedding day in May 2023, uses another K18 product to help preserve the gymnast’s looks. “My other favorite product to use on her is the Molecular Repair Hair Oil to smooth flyaways when she’s training or out on the town with her hubby.” The frizz-fighting oil works so well, that Johnson uses it to maintain the gymnast’s sleek strands and prevent her curls from reverting as she competes.

Get the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

“The oil is also perfect to use for edge control,” she shared. Johnson even recommends it now that we’re in the hazy, hot and humid season of summer. “It’s such a lightweight product that really goes a long way for frizz and shine,” she added. Amazon shoppers agree. The lightweight oil is so popular, that over 1,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month alone!

These powerful hair products keep the most awarded gymnast in Olympic history styled to perfection when she’s on and off the mat. Make sure you grab it to achieve gold medal-worthy hair!

See it: Get the K18 Molecular Repair Hair Oil for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from K18 here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Suni Lee Shares the Gold-Medal Worthy Beauty Products in Her Olympic Routine Reigning Team USA Olympic champion Suni Lee is heading to the all-around finals in Paris. Lee’s dynamic routines keep judges and viewers, like Us, anticipating every single time she graces the floor. While she’s admired for her hard work and unbelievable skill set, there’s a little-known fact that the 21-year-old let Us in on. She’s […]