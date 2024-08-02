Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we love soaking up the warm summer sun. However, the sweltering heat often wreaks havoc on our hair. Sleek ponytails, kinky coils, and luscious curls all fall victim to humidity-induced frizz. No matter if we slick down our hairline with edge control or scrunch our ringlets with hair gel, it’s often no match for Mother Nature. Thankfully, Emmy award-winning actor Kyra Sedgwick recently uncovered a solution to our warm-weather hair woes.

Sedgwick recently appeared in an interview with The Strategist, where she revealed the products she couldn’t live without. The veteran actor included many helpful items, from an elite bamboo travel eating utensils kit to a silky breast pillow. Now that we’re in the dog days of August with raging temperatures and humidity, we had to do a double take when she mentioned Innersense Beauty I Create Curl Memory Gel.

Get the Innersense Beauty I Create Curl Memory Gel for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

“This is a new one for me. I’m pretty sure it’s a small company, which is good,” Sedgwick began. “It really helps tame frizz for curl hair whenever it’s humid out.” The veteran actor broke down how she applies it. “I just rub a little dab between my hands and give my curls a squeeze,” she added. “It reminds me of the ’80s when scrunching your hair with mousse was a thing. It’s much stronger than you would imagine, but it’s a gel so your hair doesn’t actually feel crunchy. People are always asking me how I do my hair, and this is one of those things.”

Are you fed up with humidity ruining your chic summer hairstyles? I Create Curl Memory is enriched with nourishing and hydrating ingredients to deliver flexible hold. Moisturizing aloe vera nourishes and strengthens strands. A sugar complex amplifies thickness and improves manageability. Bamboo extract promotes style retention and combats breakage.

Like Sedgwick, Amazon shoppers are impressed with this gel. “I have 4C hair and I heard about this product,” one five-star reviewer began. “It defines your curls and makes you look like you have a wash and go. It holds it for several days as well. My hair was still soft and it didn’t create the super crunchy feeling I hate from gels.” Another customer with a looser hair type shared similar sentiments. “I have medium curly hair. This product is so great for the performance and quality and moisture.” [It] keeps my curls bouncy all day long and is very easy to use!”

Looking to preserve your hairstyles through the end of the summer? Sedgwick’s recommendation is a hit with shoppers, who can’t stop raving about how well it works. You don’t have to worry about humidity ruining your ‘do. This nourishing, long-lasting hair gel just might be what your hair needs.

