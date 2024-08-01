Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Those with blonde strands know how important it is to incorporate a purple shampoo into your haircare routine. A purple-based treatment helps to neutralize brassy and yellow tones in your hair, which keeps the blonde looking fresh for weeks. Now, there’s an even easier way to keep your hair looking vibrant, and it doesn’t require washing it! Moroccanoil’s Treatment Purple is an oil that you can use in your hair anytime, and it’s $38 at Amazon.

The Moroccanoil Treatment Purple is an extension of the brand’s cult-favorite Moroccanoil Treatment, per the brand. It features tone-correcting violet pigments made for those with blonde or grey shades and even those with highlighted hair. It works to neutralize brassiness and counteract yellow and orange hues.

Get the Moroccanoil Treatment Purple for $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Moroccanoil’s treatment is formulated with argan oil that’s packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants to help nourish strands. There is also linseed extract — a derivative of flaxseed — another essential fatty acid needed to help hair stay healthy. Lastly, there are violet pigments that neutralize brassy tones.

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the treatment this month! “Great for fine blond hair!” a five-star reviewer shared. “Great for long, fine, blond (aka fragile) hair! It didn’t weigh it down, and it was not greasy all day long! My hair is soft, shiny, smooth, and manageable. Two thumbs up. I can even apply the styling cream while my hair is dry (to refresh the style), and it is not heavy or greasy!! Frizz diminished. Looks fuller. The fragrance (of all three is the same) is alluring and memorable, dissipating quickly. It’s not strong nor lingering.”

It also works on grey hair, too. “I‘ve used deep conditioners and made other attempts to correct the texture and dullness of my grey hair, but none have produced results comparable of this hair oil,” another said. “I do use a deep purple shampoo because my grey tends to yellow easily so I can’t tell if this product affects the tone, but my hair feels incredibly soft and silky and is very shiny.”

“The Moroccanoil Treatment Purple Hair Oil for Blonde Hair is a game-changer for maintaining my blonde locks!” a final shopper exclaimed. “This oil not only nourishes my hair but also effectively neutralizes brassy tones, keeping my blonde looking fresh and vibrant. The lightweight formula doesn’t weigh my hair down and leaves it feeling silky smooth.”

