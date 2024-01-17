Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ve transformed my brunette locks into blonde bombshell-approved hair — and there’s likely a chance you’ve done the same. Only a fortunate few are naturally blessed with blonde hair, while the rest of us rely on dyes and colorists to achieve those coveted golden strands. However, following a fabulous coloring session, our hair can sometimes take on an undesirable brassy hue, courtesy of UV rays, hard water, toners and various other factors. The exciting news? I’ve stumbled upon a revolutionary product that banishes brassiness after just one use, leaving you with that fresh-from-the-salon feeling all over again. Meet COLOR WOW’s Dream Filter For Picture-Perfect Color.

Get COLOR WOW’s Dream Filter For Picture-Perfect Color for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This is the detox you’ve been longing for, as it restores your color in just three minutes — making it brighter, shinier and silkier. No, this isn’t voodoo, but we can understand how you got there. The tap water we commonly use for hair washing contains calcium, magnesium and iron (especially in major cities across the country), contributing to various hair problems. This pre-shampoo spray captures these minerals, eliminating them from your strands. Just apply it before shampooing, leave it on like a mask for at least three minutes and then rinse with shampoo to effectively remove metals and minerals from your hair. Easy breezy!

If you’re a swimmer, this product should be on auto-ship — trust Us, it will save your hair from ruin. It also serves as an excellent substitute for purple shampoos, which can often leave your strands excessively dry and strip away color in the process. A satisfied reviewer with super bleached blonde hair, prone to fading and turning yellow, shared, “I use this once a week before I wash my hair, and it works wonders! My hair is consistently whiter and lighter afterward, without any hint of grey or purple tones. I love this alternative to using a purple shampoo.” This effective alternative to purple shampoos is highly rated on Amazon and has over 3,000 reviews, so you know it’s the real deal.

No surprise here: this product is crafted with vegan and gluten-free ingredients, catering to any sensitivities you may have. It consciously steers clear of toxic chemicals that the FDA permits in our personal hygiene products, such as sulfates and parabens — known culprits linked to serious health concerns. Furthermore, the brand stands firmly against animal testing, ensuring that their ingredients are neither tested on animals during development nor used in the manufacturing process. This commitment to ethical and health-conscious choices makes it a standout option for those seeking a thoughtful, cruelty-free hair solution.

“TikTok made me buy it!” exclaimed a five-star reviewer. “I am naturally blonde and have well water, which was turning my hair very dark. I noticed the change in my hair after the very first use! I will definitely be investing in their other color-correcting products!” Get your wow-worthy results and watch your highlights pop.

