It may be summer, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing whatever you want. Case in point: The temperatures are high, but this sweater dress that technically isn’t really a sweater dress is one you’re going to want to pick up and wear ASAP. It’s not only eye-catching and gorgeous, but it’s affordable, too. And where can you get it? None other than Walmart.

The Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress is not only funky, but it’s just $34 and it looks like it’s a total optical illusion. It’s flattering with a sleeveless design and black and white stripes that appear to get longer as they run down the front of the dress. It’s the kind of chic you might see in ’60s fashion, and absolutely gorgeous. Not the typical design you’d expect from a big box store, that’s for sure.

Get the Scoop Striped Mini Sweater Dress for just $34 at Walmart!

It’s a fun mix of mod design and modern fashion, and while it’s technically considered a sweater dress, the fabric is thin enough that it won’t keep you from showing it off and showing out when you go out for the day. It’s a lightweight mini dress that you can layer with, and it even has pockets, if you can believe that – notch another one up to Walmart. Just pull it on, slip on some shoes, and go.

This dress is a fun addition to any wardrobe, especially if you like fun and funky prints and want to spice your look up a bit. Plus, you don’t have much to lose – it’s $34, so feel free to experiment with it. You’ll be glad that you did!

