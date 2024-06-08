Bijou Phillips has a new man in her life after filing for divorce from Danny Masterson seven months ago.

Phillips has been “dating” entrepreneur Jamie Mazur for the “last two months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, revealing that the new couple are “very affectionate all the time.”

“Jamie is a great guy and has been there for her through this difficult time,” the insider says, referring to Phillips’ ups and downs with Masterson, 48.

Phillips, 44, and Masterson were married for 12 years before he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape in September 2023 at his sexual assault retrial. Phillips filed for divorce from the That ’70s Show alum soon after he began serving his 30-year sentence. Phillips and Masterson share 10-year-old daughter Fianna.

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Masterson agreed to give Phillips full custody of their daughter, but requested visitation rights. (Masterson has denied all the allegations against him since he was arrested in 2020.)

Mazur, for his part, was engaged to model Alessandra Ambrosio for 10 years before they called it quits. Us exclusively reported in March 2018 that the pair, who share daughter Anja, 15, and son Noah, 12, had quietly parted ways.

Outside of her budding relationship with Mazur, Phillips has been keeping herself busy with girls’ nights. “Her friends have been taking her out to get her mind off things during the divorce and to meet new people,” a second source tells Us.

Last month, Phillips jetted off to the South of France for the ultimate girls’ trip with pals Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, Tish Weinstock, Sasha Pivovarova, Héloïse Agostinelli and Paris Jackson.

Phillips documented the vacation via Instagram, including an outing to the Miu Miu Summer Club in Cannes, France, and a snapshot of her and Hilton Rothschild in a red telephone booth.

“Best Girls trip ever! 👯‍♀️ Had sooooo much fun!” Phillips captioned the carousel of images on May 25. “It was a dream. Love you soooo much! @nickyhilton 💖❤️👯‍♀️💖❤️💖❤️💃💃💖❤️.”

Phillips’ international getaway came two months after she visited Masterson on March 16 at California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. At the time, Phillips brought Fianna to visit her dad for his birthday.

Earlier this year, a source told Us that Phillips “quietly left” Scientology, which she and Masterson were a part of for decades. “Bijou is trying to put the whole sordid mess behind her and concentrate on building a new chapter,” a separate insider said in January.