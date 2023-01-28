For better or worse. Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips have stuck together in good times and bad.

The That ‘70s Show alum and Phillips initially connected at a 2004 celebrity poker tournament in Las Vegas.

“Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny,” the Almost Famous actress recalled to Paper magazine in 2009. “He wasn’t laughing at my jokes. I was like, ‘Who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he’s doing?’”

Masterson confessed at the time that he only knew his now-wife — the daughter of the Mamas and the Papas’ John Phillips — by reputation only, calling her a “little crazy girl.”

“After Vegas, and talking to her a few times, I was shocked by how unbelievably intelligent she was,” the Men at Work alum explained to the magazine. “She knew every book I had ever read. I was like, this girl is amazing.”

After six years of dating, Bijou revealed to Us Weekly if she saw an engagement and wedding in their future.

“It’s not a yes; it’s not a no. It just sort of is, you know?” the Made for Each Other actress exclusively told Us in April 2008, before teasing her best relationship tips. “I don’t know. We just do. I wish I [had more advice]. This is my hidden tip — not talking.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us confirmed the following March that Masterson had proposed. They wed two years later in a romantic Irish ceremony.

The couple — who share daughter Fianna, born in 2014 — have also weathered challenges. In March 2017, Masterson was accused of sexual assault in the early 2000s by multiple women. As a result, he was written off from The Ranch, his Netflix comedy with That ‘70s Show costar Ashton Kutcher.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson told Us in a December 2017 statement, denying the claims. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Masterson, who is a member of the Church of Scientology, was later arrested and charged on three counts of rape in June 2020. After being released on a $3.3 million bail, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The New York native’s criminal trial began in August 2022, and Bijou stuck by her man’s side.

“Bijou has been a total rock,” a source exclusively told Us that January. “She fully supports him and says they’ll get through this nightmare together and come out stronger.”

The court proceedings concluded the following November, resulting in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Masterson is currently awaiting a retrial.

Scroll below to see Masterson and the actress’ relationship timeline through the years: