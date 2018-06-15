Talk about a dramatic exit. Danny Masterson was fired from Netflix’s The Ranch in December and on Friday, June 15, audiences got to see his final episode. Netflix released the first 10 episodes of season 3, and Masterson’s Rooster made his final appearance in the tenth episode, entitled “Change.”

In the beginning of the episode, Rooster gets into an argument with Mary’s (Megyn Price) boyfriend Nick and Nick threatens to kill Rooster. However, it’s broken up by Ashton Kutcher’s Colt. Rooster tells Heather (Kelli Goss) about Nick, who then relays the message to Mary – and Mary breaks up with Nick. So, Rooster invites Mary to WrestleMania only to come home and see that Nick has, once again, broken into his place. Nick gives Rooster a duffle bag full of his things and says, “You either take that bag and disappear, or you could just disappear.” He then pulls out a gun and threatens to kill Rooster’s entire family. So, he leaves.

It was an exit that audiences knew was coming. “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” Netflix told Us Weekly in a statement in December. “Production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating Masterson since March when four women came forward claiming they had been raped by the actor in the early 2000s. Following his firing, Masterson again denied all allegations made against him.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” Masterson said in a statement to Us at the time. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

He continued: “However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

The Ranch is now streaming on Netflix.

