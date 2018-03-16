It’s over. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur, her fiancé of 10 years, have split, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” an insider tells Us.

The pair, who got engaged in 2008, have been noticeably absent from each other’s side at events for a while, including the 2017 Super Bowl.

Ambrosio, 36, hasn’t posted a picture of Mazur on Instagram since Christmas, although she frequently shares pics of herself with their two little ones, Anja, 9, and Noah, 5. “Feliz Natal,” she captioned a photo of herself, Mazur and the rest of their family on Instagram December 25, 2017.

Christmas was the last time the businessman posted a photo with Ambrosio as well, writing of the shot of himself kissing the model while covering their kids’ eyes: “Merry Xmas from Brazil (but i look like I’m in Hawaii).”

The Brazilian beauty told Cosmopolitan in 2016 that time apart is what made her relationship work. “I travel all the time, so I think that helps keep the spark alive, because it’s not like I’m here every day,” she explained. “I’m not an everyday-at-home kind of person.”

She also confessed to the mag that getting married wasn’t at the top of her to-do list: “If I have been engaged to him for eight years, then it’s not my priority. I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!