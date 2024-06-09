Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are such a low-effort, easy year-round style that allows you to be stylish but comfy. Whether you’re running errands or grabbing a drink with the girls, opting for a maxi or midi dress can help you do it all! Are you looking for a new one? We found the cutest maxi dress that will make you feel the summer vibes — and it’s only $40 at Amazon!

You will love this YESNO Floral Maxi Dress because it’s light and vibrant. It uses a 61.3% cotton and 38.7% rayon fabric for a sturdy, breathable option that moves with the body and wind. Also, it has a tiered, ruffled skirt along with short puff sleeves for dimension and drama. Essentially, it’s the perfect piece to throw on during hot days — it’s an airy, roomy frock that will help to make sure you won’t overheat! And you’ll fall head over heels for this dress because it has pockets!

Get the YESNO Floral Maxi Dress for $40 (was $43) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 8, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this dress, you could lean into its relaxed essence and coordinate it with sandals and a floppy hat. Or, you could rock it with height-defying heels for an elevated moment that you can wear to any warm weather event. Further, this dress comes in 42 colors and patterns and has an S to XXXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this dress, one Amazon reviewer noted, “This pretty dress is cool and comfortable. It washes like a dream, and you can dress it up with pumps and a sheer shawl or casual with strappy sandals.” Another reviewer said, “This is a very pretty and lightweight dress for the spring/summer. It has pockets, more importantly. I got many compliments on this dress when I wore it to work on a busy day.”

So, if you’re looking for a colorful, versatile piece that gives you plenty of colors to play with for a fun summer look, this maxi dress could be the perfect new piece to add to your wardrobe!

