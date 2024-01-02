Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever wish you could just step into a time machine and turn back the clock? We miss the glory days of youth when our skincare routine was simply splashing water on our face. Now our regimen is longer than our grocery list, and we still can’t seem to stop signs of aging from creeping onto our complexion. Laugh lines are cute, but dull skin and dark spots are definitely not. Time travel may not exist, but we just discovered a dietary supplement that will get the job done in real time.

Say hello to Turn Back Time from Hum Nutrition! These age-defying capsules deliver healthy, younger-looking skin without any injections. If you’ve spent a lot of time in the sun throughout your life (beach babes, we’re looking at you!), these supplements will help reverse some of the damage while boosting collagen. Not only does this product protect your skin from after-sun effects (an 84% decrease in UV damage!), it also promotes even skin tone.

Get the Turn Back Time for just $40 at Hum Nutrition!

Allow Us to play the part of scientist for a second. Let’s break down the effective ingredients in Turn Back Time, shall we? Polypodium leucotomos helps shield the skin from sun exposure effects, alpha lipoic acid protects against oxidative stress and vitamin C increases collagen and skin cell production. The result? Fewer fine lines and a clearer complexion.

Who needs red light therapy and Botox when you could just take these daily supplements instead? Protective and preventative!

But rather than just take it from Us, check out these rave reviews from customers!

“After about 30 days of use, I noticed my skin looks like it did 10 years ago. I really am impressed.”

“OMG. Is this a miracle product? I was worried that the fine lines on my face were getting out of hand. I’ve only used these for a week but I can already see a difference! The little marionette lines are fading and my forehead is so smooth. I can’t believe it! I am SO excited to see where a month will get me. Cannot recommend more!!

“My skin looks more plump and moisturized.”

Give your skin a glow-up with the Turn Back Time dietary supplements from Hum Nutrition!

