Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The fun and festivities of the holidays include wearing nice outfits, attending celebrations galore and eating delicious food. With all the tasty treats many of Us have consumed since Thanksgiving, it’s normal for your body to feel sluggish and bloated right about now. If that sounds similar to a sensation you’ve been experiencing, we may have found a solution! HUM is known for creating supplements and other tools which help you take care of your health easily. The brand’s Flatter Me supplements may help to reduce bloating and give a “flatter” appearance — and they’re just $23 at Amazon!

The HUM Flatter Me Supplements provide bloated belly relief without breaking the bank. These supplements come in capsule form and rely on 18 full-spectrum digestive enzymes, including ginger, peppermint leaf and fennel seed. The ginger and peppermint leaf in this anti-bloat formula support digestive health and help soothe stomach-adjacent issues, as well as support nutrient absorption.

Get the HUM Flatter Me Supplements for just $23 at Amazon! Also available at HUM Nutrition! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

To use these supplements effectively, take one capsule before your two main meals daily — you shouldn’t take more than two per day. If you feel like you need to increase your dosage, you should contact a licensed medical professional to discuss your options.

If you’re still on the fence about trying these supplements, they come clinically tested for efficacy. The study consisted of a placebo-controlled crossover clinical study of 19 participants who took two identical test meals, one with Flatter Me and one with a placebo. To assess how effective the drug was, administrators measured each participant by their waist at the end of the trial.

About these supplements, one satisfied Amazon shopper noted, “I’m not overweight. [I’m]26 years old and weigh 120 pounds. I feel like I get so bloated, and with how active I am, I have to eat a lot. But then I feel so full, and I hate seeing my stomach bloat. [I]Feel much more confident! Just make sure to use it BEFORE you eat, or it doesn’t help.”

Another happy customer added, “This is my second bottle, so it’s time for a review! I’ve found these help me feel lighter and less bloated. Usually, I try to take them 30 minutes before a meal. I’m a fan and will continue to purchase! No side effects that I’ve experienced.”

If you’re looking for a way to feel light and airy in 2024, these bloat-reducing supplements by HUM may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the HUM Flatter Me Supplements for just $23 at Amazon! Also available at HUM Nutrition! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? See more from HUM Nutrition here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!