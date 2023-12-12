Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rainy days get such a bad rap sometimes. Gloomy skies, slippery pavement, delayed commutes and wet hair all sound like a recipe for disaster. However, rainy days present an ideal opportunity to showcase your fashion sense.

There’s nothing like making a splash during a dreary day in a chic ensemble that’s just as practical as it is stylish. Shield your fierce ‘fits from the elements with trendy gear that will have everyone asking where you got it from. It’s the best time to pull out cute hats to protect your tresses, trendy raincoats that look like they’re from a designer brand and waterproof rain boots that are super fashionable.

If you’re looking for new rain boots to make a statement in, read ahead for the fashion scoop on these bestselling ankle boots from Hunter.

Get the Hunter Play Short Boots (originally $115) starting at just $90 at Amazon!

The Hunter Play Short Boots are the perfect find for shoppers who are unwilling to compromise their style for inclement weather. Made from high-quality natural rubber and 100% recycled polyester lining, these bestselling boots are 100% waterproof. That means you don’t have to worry about walking around with soaking wet socks if you accidentally walk into a puddle.

No matter your color preference, these ankle boots are available in shades that everyone will love. For shoppers who live for minimalism, there are neutral shades like Arctic Moss, a sleek black hue, and Zinc Grey to go with everyday items. Buyers who can’t get enough of bright shades will swoon over vibrant hues of red, blue and optimistic orange. There are even metallic shades of gold and silver.

Get the Hunter Play Short Boots (originally $115) starting at just $90 at Amazon!

Designed with Hunter’s iconic silhouette, these ankle boots are a bit different than other rain boots the brand is known for. They feature a comfy platform sole that delivers an additional 1.5 inches of height. Plus, they’re laced with a pull tab for easy application.

A hit with notable names like Addison Rae and Gwyneth Paltrow, these boots have garnered the support of verified Amazon shoppers, too. “The boots are very comfortable and stylish,” one shopper wrote. “They have a little cushion for your heel too,” they added. Another reviewer mentioned how fashionable these boots are. “It kinda elevated my look without looking like I overdressed,” the shopper explained. The same shopper revealed that the boots didn’t leave blisters, which is a common result of wearing rubber boots. “They didn’t cause me to blister on the back of my heel, which was a bit surprising,” the shopper wrote. “They did a great job keeping my feet dry.”

The next time there’s rain in the forecast, don’t fret. Shop these bestselling Hunter Play Short Boots on Amazon to stay comfortable and dry.

Get the Hunter Play Short Boots (originally $115) starting at just $90 at Amazon!

