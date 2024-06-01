Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In this day and age, sometimes you need to connect with someone via video call. I often spend time catching up with friends doing just that, and when I do so I try to dress up a bit. But I never really know what to wear. That’s why I tend to rely on the same looks over and over, including this easy pleated top that I got in several colors from Amazon.

The Ofeefan Pleated Scoop Neck Blouse is just $20 at Amazon, which makes it a great buy, any way you slice it. This loose-fitting T-shirt is lightweight and made of polyester and spandex for a fit that glides across your curves. But its most exciting feature is its pleated center that runs down midway at the shirt. It elevates it far beyond what you might expect from a regular tee, as do the puffy sleeves. Both make what could look like a simple top more like an exciting dressy blouse.

There are a whopping 26 different colors to choose from, including a deep red, light pink, and plenty of prints as well. There are plenty of shades to choose from so that you can even match this top to some comfortable slacks for a job interview or even a family dinner. It really is a super versatile top. It also flatters the parts of your chest and body that you want to see highlighted instead of shining a light on what you think are your problem areas.

I love wearing this blouse wherever I can, and the fact that it’s just $20 only sweetens the deal. They’re all going quick from Amazon as well, because as it seems, plenty of others love this top as well. Be sure to secure yours while you still can!

