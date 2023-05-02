This ‘Magical’ Dry Shampoo’s Formula Doesn’t Irritate the Scalp

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Dry shampoos are a complete lifesaver when our hair isn’t looking too hot in-between washes. After all, we don’t like to wash our hair every day — and dry shampoos can help our locks appear fresh when we’re not yet ready to go for a full cleanse.

But naturally, they do come with one major caveat — the excess buildup over time. This isn’t necessarily an issue for every user, but for those who have a highly irritable scalp, the added product applied from a dry shampoo can be particularly annoying. Luckily, that’s apparently not the case with this formula from IGK! It’s designed to cause less irritation and leave you with a better-feeling scalp as opposed to other dry shampoos on the market.

Get the IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

So, what makes this product different from its endless competitors? It all boils down to the ingredients, which are thoughtfully and carefully selected to eliminate added stress on the scalp. The charcoal powder in the spray is what helps absorb all of the excess oil you may want to banish, while white tea powder soothes the scalp in the process. These two ingredients work together to give you a dry shampoo experience which feels unbelievably balanced. We’ve tried our fair share of dry shampoos out there, and while they’re certainly effective aesthetically speaking, they don’t always feel the most fabulous. But that’s simply not the case with this excellent option!

Reviewers enthusiastically agree this is the best dry shampoo they have ever tried, noting it effortlessly mimics a standard shower experience without the water or the hassle. Not only does hair reportedly appear “like it was just washed,” this dry shampoo also “adds body,” which is ideal for flat or fine hair. The consensus? This “magical” product is the real deal, and worth every single penny. If you haven’t had luck with finding the right dry shampoo for your follicles, this may be your true match!

