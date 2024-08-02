Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Paris Olympics are making waves, with athletes making their mark on the world and winning gold medals left and right. We love cheering each competitor on, but we also can’t help pointing out every beauty moment that’s happening in France. Olympian Ilona Maher has become well-known for rocking matte red lipstick while playing rugby.

The athlete, who just clinched the bronze medal with her team in rugby sevens, has a huge social media following and took to TikTok earlier this year to share with fans the lipstick she uses while playing games. Her pick? The Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. Maher is a partner of the brand and has been rocking the red lipstick even during the most intense match-ups. “You guys are constantly asking me what lipstick I wear to play rugby in and this is the only lipstick I trust, like, pretty much with my life,” she says in the video.

Get the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick (originally $11) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

She shared with Allure how this lipstick helps her confidence: “I play a sport that is traditionally very masculine,” she explained. “Lipstick is my way of saying how I feel, how I want to be presented. I can wear bright colors on the field because I have a lipstick that I really trust is going to stay on my face. It stays up to the point where you’ve got to work to get it off.”

This lipstick features a matte, long-lasting formula that lasts up to 16 hours — smudge-free. It’s designed to have no transfer so you can rock your look from day to night. Make sure to grab this Olympian-approved lipstick while it’s still available, and for such a low price!

