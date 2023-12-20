I’m Ditching Uncomfortable Underwire for the Perfect Bralette

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Underwire bras are some of the most uncomfortable things in the world. I mean, sure, those of us with larger chests need support, but sometimes I’m all about ditching said support so I have a chance at not feeling like I’ve been wearing a prison all day. You might think that’s exaggeration, but it’s far from it.

So when I find a bralette that can support me while remaining ridiculously comfortable, I’m going to buy one. I’m going to buy two. I’m going to buy so many people start to wonder if I only own a single bra because they can all see the same bra straps under my clothes.

If you’re the same way, and you’re tired of looking for bras that don’t cut you in two without actually making you look good, or you want a new bralette to keep you cozy and comfortable while at home and out in the world, you can find a miracle bralette over at Amazon right now.

Get the Leonisa Extra Comfy Wireless Bralettes for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Leonisa Extra Comfy Wireless Bralette is so good I nearly tossed out all my other underwire bras. Let me be clear. These bralettes aren’t going to give you the support you’d get from a nice, high-quality bra, but they’re going to get you through a long day at work, heading out shopping, going out for lunch, or hanging out with friends. They do the trick well, and they do it in a way that make you feel like you aren’t even wearing anything.

Not only are these bralettes comfortable, but they’re stylish, too. They’re made of soft, stretchy fabric with an elastic underbust band to keep you feeling nice and supportive, but I really love their thin double straps. I can’t stand huge, wide straps that make me feel like I’m about 20 years older than I actually am, and these are fun, accommodating, and comfortable in so many ways. And best of all, you don’t have to do anything but pull them over your head! No annoying hooks or nothing.

Here’s one of the best things about these bralettes. You can get three of them for just $25! That’s about how much you might expect to pay for one at Victoria’s Secret or a similar retailer. Here, you get three, which makes it significantly easier to stock up, if you want to be like me.

Shoppers love these bralettes for sleeping, too, which I can attest that they absolutely are. “I will buy again!” one wrote.

Another added “these are so comfortable,” noting that they run large, which you should keep in mind when ordering.

It’s time to ditch those uncomfortable underwire bras and slip into something a little more comfortable…while still getting the support you need, of course.

