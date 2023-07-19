Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We try to limit the amount of clothing we wear in the summer months. Quite frankly, it’s too hot out there to pile on the pieces! But unfortunately, limiting our layering doesn’t apply in the undergarments category. Yes, for many of Us, wearing a bra is unavoidable. However, the key to wearing one that won’t leave you sweating all day long is selecting a style which still feels supportive — but won’t contribute to the sweltering nature of the season.

Enter the unlined bra! While you may feel a bit apprehensive about lacking the additional lining, you’re bound to find that rocking a bra made from thinner — or even see-through — material will still shape the bust and give you a stunning silhouette. Interested? One of the best examples we’ve come across is this bra from HSIA which has a massive amount of devoted fans on Amazon!

Get the HSIA Women’s Underwire Unlined Bra for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

There are over 1,500 reviews on this bra from shoppers, which are overwhelmingly positive. Reviewers say they love the underwire support, which is ideal for larger busts, plus the fact that it’s made from a breathable combination of mesh and lace. The design is absolutely stunning, and we seriously can’t get over it! It provides ample coverage in the right spots and allows for a ton of breathing room. One shopper claims they forget they’re even wearing a bra!

At the moment, the bra in question is available in a slew of chic shades that are suitable for everyday wear, and some brighter hues which you may be inclined to pick up for a special occasion. And to top it all off, this is a seriously affordable piece! Some reviewers have compared this bra to much more expensive styles, and note it truly measures up. All that’s left to do is add it to your cart, because you won’t want to live through the rest of the summer season without this bra in your dresser!

