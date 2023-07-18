Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wedding season is in full swing, which means we’re on the hunt for affordable cocktail attire. Our closet is filled with wedding guest outfits we only wore once (always a bridesmaid, never the bride!). Rather than splurge on designer dresses that will never see the light of day again, why not shop smart by choosing budget-friendly options instead? We just found a gorgeous gem of a dress that is ideal for any summer or fall wedding — and the best part is, it’s under $50!

This ruffle wrap dress just radiates romance. Timeless and trendy at the same time! Featuring flutter sleeves, a belted waist and a tiered skirt, this flowy frock flatters all figures (try saying that five times fast). It’s the type of dress that was made for the dance floor! Adorned with subtle Swiss dots, this chiffon design is breathable and lightweight on a hot summer day. Whether you’re a wedding guest, bridesmaid or even a bride (this midi comes in white!), shop this dreamy dress from Amazon!

Get the BTFBM Short-Sleeve Chiffon Swiss Dot Belted Ruffle Wrap Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

The BTFBM Short-Sleeve Chiffon Swiss Dot Belted Ruffle Wrap Dress is a versatile vision! Since it’s dressy casual, you can rock this frock day to night. Reviewers rave that this wrap dress is super comfy, which is always our top priority. Plus, the ruffle skirt has multiple benefits! Beyond the potential for twirling (another priority for Us), the tiered layers act as tummy control and the slight high-low hem adds intrigue to the silhouette.

This Swiss dot stunner comes in 11 different colors, including pastels, jewel tones and neutrals. We suggest styling this wrap dress with nude or black heels and a clutch. As for where to wear it? You can take this midi to a baby shower, luncheon, anniversary dinner, charity gala or cocktail party. The options are endless! And if you have a vacation coming up, this breezy dress would look incredible by the beach.

Last but not least, let’s see what shoppers have to say about this beautiful belted dress! “This dress was even cuter than I expected,” one customer commented. “New favorite go-to dress for dressy casual occasions. It also needs nothing under it since it’s not see-through which was another bonus.” Another reviewer reported, “I got this dress because it looked like it would make my curvy figure look flattering and it does just that. I love the ruffles on it and it’s very comfortable to wear. The dress is very lightweight as well.”

Swing into late summer in this flattering frock from Amazon!

