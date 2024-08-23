Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all fashionistas! Or frankly, anyone who wears shoes. There’s a new footwear collaboration that just launched and it’s the perfect combination of luxurious style, comfort and sustainability. Late style icon Iris Apfel teamed up with Dr. Scholl’s for what would be her final fashion collaboration before her death earlier this year. The seven-piece shoe collection just hit stores on August 21, and we have to tell you all about it.

Known for styling lively prints, unique textures and bold accessories, the interior and fashion designer brought her passion for eye-catching pieces to life in a statement-making collection of clogs, mules and sneakers. According to a press release, Apfel said, “Fashion is about expressing who you are on that day or that moment. I created this collection with Dr. Scholl’s to express myself – the many sides of my fashion personality. I hope you like them,” during the collaboration process in 2023.

She used touches of her everyday life as inspo for the collection. Apfel included prints from her archives and even named a mule named “Mr. Carl” in memory of her late husband because she said they reminded her of the shoes he’d wear in their apartment. Along with stylish silhouettes, Apfel’s final fashion collaboration provides the comfort Dr. Scholl’s is known for. The shoes have sustainably sourced materials and feature comfy insoles to maximize comfort.

Can’t wait to learn more about the collection? We checked it out and included some of our favorite styles. Read ahead for more deets!

Original Joy Platform Clog

These statement-making mules are conversation starters. Along with velvety fabric and a unique print, these clogs have glam accents like bold studs. Best of all? They have a plant-based foam insole with an additional foam cushion under the heel for maximum comfort!

Get the Original Joy Platform Clog for $240 at Dr. Scholl’s!

Mr. Carl Mule

These aren’t your everyday slippers. They’re inspired by Apfel’s husband’s signature slippers and feature bold textures, faux fur and Apfel’s classic tiger print fabric!

Get the Mr. Carl Mule for $220 at Dr. Scholl’s!

Original Too Sandal

We can’t get enough of these chic slides. They feature a special buckle with turquoise detailing, insole technology for comfort and arch support and additional foam cushion under the heel. You won’t want to take these off!

Get the Original Too Sandal for $180 at Dr. Scholl’s!

Time Off Sneakers

It doesn’t get more comfy than these vibrant sneaks! Firstly, they’re pre-treated with a topical spray to keep the shoe’s soles cleaner longer. They have an anti-microbial and anti-odor technology to keep your shoes fresh as possible. Best of all? They have glistening laces!

Get the Time Off Sneaker for $120 at Dr. Scholl’s!