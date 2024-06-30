Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for some easy, breezy shoes you can just slip into? Some easy pairs you don’t even need to wear socks with? Who wants to wear socks in the summer, anyway? If that’s the line of thinking you have each day when you search for something to wear, then we’ve got plenty of options for you to choose from – slip on and go summer shoes you’ll want to wear all season long.

Related: 21 Boots and Sneakers to Nail the Chunky Shoe Trend This Winter Chunky shoes aren’t only trendy, but they’re also an ultra-functional pick for dodging snow, ice and puddles. Whether leaping over snow piles or trudging through slush, you’re going to want a solid, durable shoe to get you through. Chunky boots and sneakers will be your BFFs for winter and beyond! This is, in part, because […]

There are tons of different shoes on this list, from comfy aquatic shoes to tennis shoes that you might want to wear all the way into fall this year. All of them have the same thing in common, though: they’re easy to put on and go out without too much muss and fuss. That’s all you need sometimes these days, simplicity. Check out all our picks below.

15 Slip On and Go Summer Shoes You’ll Wear All Season

1. Trail Blazer: Conquer the outdoors sockless with these featherlight hiking shoes – just $42!

2. Petite and Chic: These zero-drop kicks blend minimalism with versatile style for any outfit – just $40!

3. Frustration Free Footwear: They may not win beauty contests, but these tough slip-ons are built to last – just $53!

4. Frontier Feet: Channel your inner pioneer with these modern moccasins, perfect for sockless wandering – just $65!



5. Petal Pusher: Step into summer with these vibrant, flower-powered slip-ons that’ll turn heads – just $34!



Related: 17 Best Deals to Shop at Zappos This Weekend — Sandals, Sneakers and More Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Since Mother’s Day is in two days, you’ve probably gotten that type of shopping out of the way. That means until Father’s Day, it’s you shopping time! It’s time to start […]

6. Sole Mate: Ditch traditional socks and embrace these revolutionary all-in-one foot huggers – just $80!

7. Casual Commander: No sock? No problem. These understated loafers are the perfect sockless solution – just $18!

8. Aqua Ace: Dive into sockless bliss with these quick-drying, waterproof wonders – just $49!

9. Comfort Catcher: Wide feet rejoice! These adjustable strap-ons offer easy on-off and all-day coziness – just $12!

10. Super Strap: These shoes are so easy to put on and take off thanks to their strap – just $34!

Related: 10 Lightweight Slip-On Shoes to Throw in Your Bag for Long Nights To avoid wearing your heels all night long, throw a pair of these lightweight shoes in your purse to save for later — details

11. Beach Boss: Rule the shoreline with these protective water shoes, no socks required – just $13!

12. Origami Outsoles: Ditch those socks in a flash with these compact, foldable flats – just $25!

13.Zero-Drop Zip-Ups: Keep those toes toasty in these Chelsea-style booties that stay put without socks – just $46!

14. Pirouette Pro: These well-ventilated ballet flats offer extra sole support for your sockless adventures – just $40!



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Canvas Creator: Turn your feet into a walking gallery with these artsy slip-ons in countless designs – just $95!

