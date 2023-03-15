Reviewers Say This Tanning Water Is the Best Product for Beginners

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Though we wish it were a reality, most of Us simply can’t afford to get a spray tan professionally done every week to maintain a summer glow year-round. Luckily, affordable at-home self tanners exist, and they’re actually quite innovative! You will receive an impressive amount of applications from just one bottle, which costs a fraction of what a single tanning session would run your wallet.

But here’s the thing: If you’ve never used a self tanner before, it’s slightly intimidating to give one a try. If you happen to make a mistake, you could wind up with streaks, blotches or a number of other awkward aesthetic issues that aren’t easy to get rid of. The key is finding the right type of self tanner which is ideal for beginners, and countless reviewers say this specific Isle of Paradise formula is the unicorn they have been waiting for!

Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water for $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

Many self tanners come in either a foaming mousse or lotion formulation, but this option is a tanner water. Here’s why it’s totally different: The most obvious noteworthy detail is that this self tanner is virtually clear, which helps diminish stress about staining your clothes or sheets after you apply it. The water formula also absorbs super quickly into your skin, so you don’t have to account for as much dry time, which is certainly one of the disadvantages that mousses and lotions have.

The fact that you apply this self tanner by misting it onto your body helps too. It’s an even coating which makes the possibility of streaks popping up nearly impossible, and is another reason why it’s so excellent for beginners who aren’t used to the process! Of course, you’ll still need to learn about the right steps to take before applying this tanner, and you may need some help with reaching your back — but if you’ve never tanned before and feel anxious about the process, you can feel a little bit more at ease by using this tanning water. Reviewers also say there’s no scent and claim it’s fabulous for the face. Sign Us up!

