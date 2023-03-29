Easier Than Botox! This Night Cream May Improve Fine Lines While You Sleep

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As accessible as getting Botox is these days, the popular treatment simply isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Some people are afraid of needles, while others may not have the extra cash to spare. But regardless of the reason, it’s important to know there are tons of alternative anti-aging products out there which may provide you with the wrinkle-fighting results you want!

We’re firm believers in the power of a great night cream, and this option from IT Cosmetics has one of the best reputations around. Shoppers say they haven’t found a product which compares to this formula, and claim you’ll be able to see results faster than you think!

Get the IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

All of this being said, our guess would be that no at-home treatment will truly compare to the results a cosmetic procedure provides. But if you can be patient, using this night cream regularly may be worth the wait! This is an intensive moisturizing treatment which helps to plump up your skin — and when an optimal level of hydration is achieved, your fine lines may fade away to reveal a more youthful complexion.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. It utilizes hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed extract and ceramides to help deliver moisture, brighten the skin and even out its tone as well. All you have to do is use this as the last step in your nighttime routine, and then proceed to get your beauty rest on. Shoppers note the lavender scent this cream has also provides a soothing and calming aura which can help you feel that much more relaxed — which is an incredible bonus. After just one night, you may notice your skin appearing more radiant, and in due time, those pesky fine lines could be a distant memory!

