This Cute Tennis Skirt Is a Winner On and Off the Court

Athletic skirts intended for sports like tennis or golf are having a major moment right now, but not just in the world of workout wear. These garments have fully arrived into the fashion forefront in order to channel the popular preppy aesthetic — and there are some incredible options you can find in unexpected places.

Classic tennis skirts will have pleating, but the ruched style executed here is actually preferable to Us. This skirt from IUGA is not only seriously comfortable, it’s beyond flattering and can be used beyond just working out. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Match point!

Ruching offers one of our favorite slimming effects which we look for in tops, dresses and skirts just like this one! The only difference? Well, this skirt is built to move with you, instead of awkwardly bunching up —a common issue which plagues many of Us with curvier figures. It’s made from a soft four-way stretch fabric, with a wide waistband similar to yoga pants or leggings. This handy addition helps with tummy control, while the ruching running down the skirt helps you appear smooth and sleek.

Another benefit this skirt has are the built-in shorts underneath, which furthers its slimming powers. If you want the garment to be longer, simply adjust the side ties and snag the hem length you’re striving for!

And as for styling this skirt outside of the gym or court, it will look effortlessly fresh with cropped tees, tanks and blouses — or layered with a bodysuit. The black version of this skirt is especially versatile, of course. If you’re going for a Y2K vibe (and who isn’t these days?), your night-out ensemble has just been elevated. Rocking a skirt with shorts underneath makes the look far more comfortable, and even if you want to reserve this as just a lounge piece, it will surely get tons of use for spring and summer!

See it: Get the IUGA Women’s 20″ Knee Length Athletic Skirt for prices starting at $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

