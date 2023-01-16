Sandpaper Lips? Smooth Things Over With This ‘LipDrink’ Balm

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With every day that passes, our lips feel like they’re getting drier and drier. We do our best to stay on top of applying our lip balm, but each and every morning we wake up and our lips feel no softer than sandpaper. Even when the rest of our skin feels hydrated, our lips seem to be in their own desert dimension.

Some people might try a lip scrub to exfoliate away those flakes, but scrubs can often lead to damaging skin, leading the flakes to come back stronger than ever. Moisture is of the utmost importance, but let’s not forget about protecting our lips as well. That second step is one many lip balms forget — but not this fan-favorite from jane iredale!

Get the jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lip balm features a blend of waxes, oils and botanicals. Its key ingredients include carrot oil to smooth and soften the lips, antioxidant-rich blackberry extract to protect skin from environmental damage and avocado oil to protect and moisturize. It doesn’t stop there at protecting your lips though. It also has SPF 15 protection!

This lip balm having SPF protection may help prevent sun damage and burns, which could be the key difference in helping your lips stay hydrated and happy. The sun can be incredibly drying to the skin! This is why you’ll also want to try to reapply this balm every two hours when you’re out in the sun, even if your lips still feel moisturized. Shoppers do say that the moisturized feeling lasts twice as long as other brands!

Get the jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

This LipDrink balm has a light lemon flavor and a subtle sheen. You can grab the sheer version to wear on its own or over a lipstick, or you could opt for one of the six other options, all featuring a light, natural tint!

One last note is that if you’re looking for clean and sensitive skin-friendly products, you’re in the right place. This balm is dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, safety-tested and even reef-safe. It’s also made with no mineral oils, phthalates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, synthetic preservatives, talc, nanoparticles or GMOs. Perfection!

Get the jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 16, 2023, but are subject to change.

