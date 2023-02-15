17 Stretchy Jeans That Still Have the Structured Denim Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion fact: Our favorite jeans to shop for are pairs which have plenty of stretch — but we want to pull off an illusion. We don’t want people to know how stretchy they are! Non-stretch pants are trendy and coveted, but they’re not always the most comfortable for all-day wear. Just call Us Hannah Montana, ’cause want the best of both worlds!

If we can keep the integrity of the denim aesthetic but score a jean that’s much more pleasant to wear, those are the styles to shop! Whether you’re into skinnies, bootcut jeans or trendy flares, we found pairs which cover all of the bases and offer the right amount of comfy stretch. Check out our finds below!

Skinny Jeans

1. As the brand name suggests, these skinnies from PajamaJeans have a feel that’s reportedly just as comfy as loungewear — starting at $58 on Amazon!

2. Jeggings will often look more like leggings than actual jeans, but the material these pants are made from has a classic denim vibe — starting at $10 on Amazon!

3. These skinnies from KUT from the Kloth provide the right fit to give you comfort all day long, and we adore the faded light wash as well — originally $98, now $59 at Nordstrom!

4. The softer material these 1822 Denim jeans are made from, coupled with the high-rise fit, make them the ultimate everyday staple — $49 at Nordstrom!

Straight Leg Jeans

5. These Gloria Vanderbilt jeans include a tapered-off pant leg that over 88,000 shoppers have completely fallen in love with — starting at $13 on Amazon!

6. Reviewers say this specific style from NYDJ hugs your curves in all the right spots — originally $129, now $71 at Nordstrom!

7. If you prefer a less stretchy jean, these Madewell straight legs are ideal and feel comfy enough for all day wear — originally $138, now $83 at Nordstrom!

8. Over 23,000 reviewers say these Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. jeans flatter curvy body types like no other — starting at $20 on Amazon!

Bootcut Jeans

9. A bootcut like these Wrangler jeans have are timeless, and we love the tinge of Western flair they evoke — starting at $28 on Amazon!

10. Reviewers say these pull-on jeans from Jag Jeans are extra comfy and beyond easy to throw on in a rush — originally $74, now $65 at Nordstrom!

11. If you want a bootcut style that feels more modern and fresh, these Wit & Wisdom jeans have slits on the hem that are perfect — $88 at Nordstrom!

12. When it comes to jeans, Levi’s knows how to get it right — and this classic bootcut pair is proof — starting at $23 on Amazon!

Flare and Wide Leg Jeans

13. These GRAPENT jeans have a wide leg which isn’t too exaggerated and boast stretch while still looking structured — $42 at Amazon!

14. Shoppers say they love the bellbottom style of these LARYUKBT flare jeans, which is totally in line with the ’70s fashion fad — $34 at Amazon!

15. High-waisted with a slightly more exaggerated flare, these black jeans from ASOS are funky-fresh and the coated finish gives them a beautiful shine — $55 at Nordstrom!

16. The wide legs on these Billabong jeans create a retro look, and according to shoppers, the silhouette is oh-so-flattering — $90 at Nordstrom!

17. If you’re into the popular obsession with slit hems, these flares from Asvivid have the vibe you’re looking for and come in four beautiful washes — $42 at Amazon!

