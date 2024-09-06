Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jenna Ortega is on the move! The 21-year-old actress is in full promo mode for the upcoming film Beetlejuice, which hits theaters, Friday, September 6. As to be expected, she turned her non-stop red carpet appearances into her own personal runway, showcasing stunning look after stunning look. From structed blazers to a satin skirt, every look Ortega has sported over the summer struck fashion gold.

Related: Whitney Port Wore These Exact Teardrop Earrings There’s no denying it. Whitney Port has delivered fashion inspo since she first graced the small screen in MTV’s The Hills back in 2006. Since then, the fashion designer and author has delivered fashionable and functional looks that we can recreate in our day-to-day lives. While she’s no stranger to luxe designers, Port also includes […]

The Beetlejuice star rocked one of our favorite looks to date in New York City last month. On August 19, the paparazzi snapped pics of Ortega in a black-and-white corset and a satin skirt. Totally on theme with her upcoming movie, she paired her look with a black blazer and black strappy heels. Her look was an absolute head-turner, and much to our delight she wore a super-affordable piece!

Ortega stunned in a Satin Ruffle Skirt from Cider that cost just $22! The mid-rise max-length skirt is perfect for everyday wear. It’s made from a combination of polyester and spandex for a slightly stretchy fit. The solid-colored skirt has a unique ruffle detail that adds a whimsical charm to the staple piece. It comes in three other shades, green, beige and blue in women’s sizes 0-10 and in plus sizes 12-26.

Get the Satin Ruffle Skirt for just $22 at Cider!

We love this skirt because it’s so versatile. Heading to a dressy event? You can style it with a formal blouse and heels, just like Ortega. Want to serve street-style vibes? Pair this flowy with a graphic tee and lightweight sneakers with a silhouette similar to the classic Adidas Samba. Of course, you can wear it to work and elevate it even more for dreamy date night looks.

Get the Satin Ruffle Skirt for just $22 at Cider!

Ortega’s look was a budget-friendly slay. We’ve included several other skirts with similar styles and equally affordable price points.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more satin skirts we love: