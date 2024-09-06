Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying it. Whitney Port has delivered fashion inspo since she first graced the small screen in MTV’s The Hills back in 2006. Since then, the fashion designer and author has delivered fashionable and functional looks that we can recreate in our day-to-day lives. While she’s no stranger to luxe designers, Port also includes affordable pieces in her wardrobe, like a department store coat and budget-friendly teardrop earrings.

Late last month, the paparazzi snapped shots of Port during an outing with her family in a rich-mom-approved outfit. She rocked an all-white button-down with chic sunglasses and a handbag. Port set off her look in a pair of Bold Teardrop Stud earrings from jewelry brand Caitlyn Minimalist. She even rocked the studs in a recent OOTD video on Instagram!

Get the Bold Teardrop Studs for just $32 at Caitlyn Minimalist!

In case you missed it, teardrop earrings are all the rage. They’re a sophisticated accessory that jazzes up any ensemble. These Caitlyn Minimalist dome-shaped earrings are the ultimate statement-makers. They come in 18K gold and white gold, which Port so elegantly wore. In terms of sizing, the earrings come in a 23x18mm. They’re a part of the brand’s Everyday Essentials Collection because they’re so versatile.

We love these earrings because you can wear them with anything. Heading into the office? Style them with a pair of trousers and a button-down shirt similar to Port. Want to elevate casual looks like jeans and a white tee? These earrings do all the heavy lifting. You can even rock them with street-style, preppy and sporty looks.

See it: Get the Bold Teardrop Studs for just $32 at Caitlyn Minimalist!

Want to nail luxe-looking accessories without breaking the bank like Port? We included several other teardrop earrings that deliver equally sophisticated style below!

Shop more teardrop earrings we love:

