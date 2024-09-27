Recreate Jennifer Aniston’s Cozy Scarf Look for Just $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even if the cool fall temperatures haven’t yet made their way to your region, it’s never too early to plan your cozy fall outfits. And if you need some inspiration, we found a throwback look from Jennifer Aniston that’s perfect for chilly days. In 2015, the Friends actress wore a sage green canvas jacket and a lightweight beige scarf around her neck. It’s a classic styling choice and we can’t wait to recreate it, ASAP.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Praises Rachel Green’s ‘Iconic Hair Accessories’ Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to her Friends character, Rachel Green, for the seemingly endless array of enviable hair accessories she wore throughout the series. The 55-year-old actress published a joint Instagram post with her haircare brand, LolaVie, on Saturday, May 11. The post featured eight screenshots taken from Friends episodes throughout its 10-year run […]

Luckily for us, there are multiple scarf options that will help recreate Aniston’s chic fall look. The Hadley Wren Lightweight Oblong Scarf from Amazon is not only similar to Aniston’s pick but also affordable —$15 (originally $18) at Amazon! It’s crafted from cotton, which makes it warm and soft, and is available in 15 colors. (Plus, if you’re tempted to copy the full outfit, you’ll want to grab a sage green jacket, too.)

Get the Hadley Wren Lightweight Oblong Scarf for $15 (originally $18) at Amazon!

While Aniston’s outfit is almost a decade old, shoppers are still stocking up on similar scarves to stay cozy this fall. “I bought a few of these when on vacation in Buenos Aires last year,” one Amazon reviewer said. “Have been searching all my local stores here in the U.S. and couldn’t find any similar. So I searched on Amazon using terms like soft, light, cozy. Hundreds of options came up, and then… Hallelujah! I saw these. They looked just like the kind I bought in Argentina. But you never know, right? So I ordered one, and when it came it was absolutely identical. So I went back and bought a few more colors. I wear one every day. The best cozy feeling around my neck!”

“Loved how light weight this is,” another shared. “Great for adding a pop of color in hotter climate areas. Pairs well with white shirts, bright pinks, navy blue, black, black plaid, black checkerboard, black houndstooth slacks, and jeans.”

“Love these scarves !! So soft and pretty!” a final five-star review said. “Throw them on everything. Not a winter scarf, but more spring and fall. I use them year-round but that’s because I like light material.”

Get ahead of the game and make sure you have a comfortable scarf to wear all fall while it’s on sale!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Hadley Wren Lightweight Oblong Scarf for $15 (originally $18) at Amazon!