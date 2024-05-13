Your account
Jennifer Aniston Praises Rachel Green’s ‘Iconic Hair Accessories’ That ‘Caused a Million Trends’

Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to her Friends character, Rachel Green, for the seemingly endless array of enviable hair accessories she wore throughout the series.

The 55-year-old actress published a joint Instagram post with her haircare brand, LolaVie, on Saturday, May 11. The post featured eight screenshots taken from Friends episodes throughout its 10-year run of Aniston modeling a wide range of hair accessories, including claw clips, banana clips and butterfly clips.

“The clips that caused a million trends ✨ Shout out to Rachel Green and her iconic hair accessories,” she captioned the post.

When Friends debuted in 1994, Rachel Green’s blown out layered haircut captivated viewers around the world. 27 years later, in September 2021, Aniston gave fans the chance to emulate her famous locks when she launched LolaVie.

Since it launched, LolaVie has won numerous awards, including the 2023 Cosmopolitan Readers’ Choice Beauty Awards and the 2023 Women’s Health Beauty Awards.

The brand sells a large variety of hair care products, including basics like a brush, shampoo and conditioner, as well as more specialized products like a sculpting paste, intensive repair treatment and a detangling spray. In 2023, Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com began selling LolaVie products, marking the brand’s official entrance into the retail world. Credo Beauty followed suit soon after.

In an August 2023 interview with Forbes, Aniston revealed that she didn’t expect LolaVie to resonate with so many people, crediting the company’s success with its clean and effective ingredients.

“Our ingredients are natural — that was a really big piece of this that had to be a part of our product and that it was also effective,” she told the publication. “Now, we get to sort of launch out, take our baby steps into the next level and have a wider audience, slowly but surely, and we love the places that we have been expanding into.”

