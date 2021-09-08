Jennifer Aniston may be the only person on planet Earth who has a good hair day every day, so you better believe that her new haircare brand is the real deal.

That’s right, the 52-year-old actress has officially broken into the beauty industry with LolaVie, a good-for-you line that “combines the best of science and nature.”

As for how the name came to be? Well according a press release shared with Us Weekly, “the brand name has special and personal significance.” Apparently, a handful of Aniston’s inner circle affectionately call her Lola.

“To Jen, Lola represents confidence, fearlessness and empowerment. She owns who she is, believes in herself and does things her way. She’s confident and sexy. She knows what she wants and goes for it,” the brand said.

The first step in bringing Lola to life, is scooping up the brand’s first, uber-chic drop: Glossing Detangler.

The spray, which comes in a sleek black and white bottle, retails for $25 and is made up of all the good stuff. With a 99 percent naturally derived formula that packs in chia seeds, bamboo, vegetable ceramides and more, the hero sku will prime your strands, amp up shine, protect against heat and promote a healthier hair and scalp.

To use it (and by proxy get locks as luscious as Aniston’s), just spritz it on damp, clean hair, comb through and style as per usual.

The Friends star clearly couldn’t contain her excitement about her newest endeavor, taking to Instagram to announce her venture.

“Hi world! Meet @Lolavie👋🏼. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” she captioned her post. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff … we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan … and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals. 🐶🐾 Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime … Enjoy!! ❤️😘.”

Famous friends were quick to congratulate the star on her breakthrough business, taking to the comments section.

Mindy Kaling wrote, “Need,” while Whitney Cummings joked, “OMG I want to have coitus with this packaging!” Rita Wilson chimed in, “Jennnnnnn!!!!!! Cannot wait to use!!!! Congratulations!”

Kerry Washington, Erin Foster, Lake Bell and Ali Wentworth also shared their congratulations.

Fans were just as excited, many sharing their plans to scoop up the product, STAT.

“HOW DID YOU KEEP THIS A SECRET, MAMA,” a fan questioned. “OMG I’M SCREAMING AT THE TOP OF MY LUNGS AND SOBBING ALL AT ONCE,” another added.