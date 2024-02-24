For years, Jennifer Aniston has been a walking representation of a good hair day.

The actress has provided Us with major inspo with her blonde mane via highlights, blowouts and, of course, “The Rachel.”

The cut, which features choppy layers flipped outward, became an international phenomenon in the 1990s thanks to Aniston’s beloved Friends character, Rachel Green. While women everywhere were requesting the ‘do at their local salons, Aniston was wishing she never got it.

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” Aniston admitted in a 2011 interview with Allure. She echoed similar sentiments to Glamour in a 2015 profile, sharing, “I was not a fan of ‘The Rachel.’”

Since “The Rachel,” however, Aniston has debuted a number of mood-board-worthy styles, including lengthy locks and, most recently, a flirty lob. Her impact on beauty even inspired her to launch a haircare line in September 2021. Called LolaVie — a nod to a nickname she was given by her close friends — the brand features shampoos, conditioners, oils and repair treatments.

Keep scrolling to see Aniston’s best hair moments through the years: