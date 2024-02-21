Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Forgets About Her Iconic ‘Rachel’ Haircut in Uber Eats Commercial

By
Jennifer Aniston Forgets About Her Rachel Haircut
Jennifer Aniston YouTube; NBC Television/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston made the “Rachel” hairstyle famous in the 1990s and early 2000s, but she hilariously failed to recognize the look in a new Uber Eats commercial. 

“Uber Eats has LolaVie products? I gotta remember that,” Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, said at the beginning of the clip, which serves to promote the haircare line launched by Aniston, 55, in 2021. 

“Well, you know, they say in order to remember something, you have to forget something else,” Aniston responded before turning around to see McMillan creating the signature coiffure  she rocked during her time on Friends — which features choppy layers flipped outwards — for a client. 

“OK, now that is a very cute haircut,” Aniston told the woman. “That’s like a little shag. I’ve never seen that before.”  Confused, the woman asserted, “Well, I mean, of course you have. It’s the ‘Rachel.’” For Aniston, however, that didn’t ring a bell. “Is that your name?” she asked, prompting the woman to say, “No. I mean, like, your name!” 

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors, Extensions and More New Styles of 2024

“No, I’m Jen,” Aniston declared as the woman argued, “This is your haircut!” Aniston remained perplexed, telling her, “That’s hair on your head. … You’re freaking me out a little bit.” The clip ended with Aniston walking away abruptly. 

Making the commercial all the more comical, Aniston’s amnesia over the ‘do is a reflection of how she feels about the cut in real life. 

Jennifer Aniston Through The Years

Related: Jennifer Aniston Through the Years

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” Aniston admitted in a 2011 interview with Allure. She echoed similar sentiments to Glamour in a 2015 profile sharing, “I was not a fan of the ‘Rachel.’” 

woman teeth before and after whitening. Over white background. Dental clinic patient. Image symbolizes oral care dentistry, stomatology

Deal of the Day

This Oil Pulling Set Is Now Just $10 and May Get You Your Whitest Teeth Ever View Deal

Aniston further explained to Marie Claire that the look was hard to manage. 

“I’d curse Chris every time I had to blowdry,” she told the magazine. “It took three brushes — it was like doing surgery!”

In this article

Jennifer Aniston Headshot Bio Page

Jennifer Aniston

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!