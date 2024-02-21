Jennifer Aniston made the “Rachel” hairstyle famous in the 1990s and early 2000s, but she hilariously failed to recognize the look in a new Uber Eats commercial.

“Uber Eats has LolaVie products? I gotta remember that,” Aniston’s longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan, said at the beginning of the clip, which serves to promote the haircare line launched by Aniston, 55, in 2021.

“Well, you know, they say in order to remember something, you have to forget something else,” Aniston responded before turning around to see McMillan creating the signature coiffure she rocked during her time on Friends — which features choppy layers flipped outwards — for a client.

“OK, now that is a very cute haircut,” Aniston told the woman. “That’s like a little shag. I’ve never seen that before.” Confused, the woman asserted, “Well, I mean, of course you have. It’s the ‘Rachel.’” For Aniston, however, that didn’t ring a bell. “Is that your name?” she asked, prompting the woman to say, “No. I mean, like, your name!”

“No, I’m Jen,” Aniston declared as the woman argued, “This is your haircut!” Aniston remained perplexed, telling her, “That’s hair on your head. … You’re freaking me out a little bit.” The clip ended with Aniston walking away abruptly.

Making the commercial all the more comical, Aniston’s amnesia over the ‘do is a reflection of how she feels about the cut in real life.

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” Aniston admitted in a 2011 interview with Allure. She echoed similar sentiments to Glamour in a 2015 profile sharing, “I was not a fan of the ‘Rachel.’”

Aniston further explained to Marie Claire that the look was hard to manage.

“I’d curse Chris every time I had to blowdry,” she told the magazine. “It took three brushes — it was like doing surgery!”