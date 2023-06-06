Seeing silver! Jennifer Aniston is embracing her gray hair.

The 54-year-old actress showed off her smoky strands while promoting a new product from her haircare brand, LolaVie. “Hi, this is our new Intensive Repair Treatment,” the Friends alum said in a video posted by the beauty label on Sunday, June 4. “You can use it once a week. Just wrap it up in a towel after you shampoo, then you put this in, leave it in, brush it through, leave it in a towel, sleep in it [for] an hour — whatever you want.”

“We’re excited!” Aniston added. As she promoted the new addition to her line, the Cake star rocked a half-up half-down hairstyle that drew attention to a small spot of silver tresses at the top of her hairline.

Aniston also posted the clip to her own Instagram account, prompting praise from her followers. “Well done for allowing grey to come through — refreshing,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees,” a second follower commented as a third added, “Everyone has grey hair by their 50s, and she can dye it if she wants to, but it goes great with her highlights in my opinion.”

This wasn’t the first time in recent weeks that Aniston gushed over her cosmetics company. Last month, the Murder Mystery star partially disguised herself to visit Ulta to celebrate LolaVie’s in-store launch.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“This is very exciting,” Aniston said in a video shared via Instagram on May 13. “We’re at Ulta, and we’re going to sneak in. LolaVie is launching,” the Morning Show star explained before putting on a floppy hat and oversized sunglasses to be incognito. “We’re going to go see what it looks like. Let’s go!”

The clip then transitioned to show the Just Go With It actress walking into the store without being recognized. Aniston briefly spoke to a sales representative before basking over the LolaVie display of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils and more. After taking it all in, the Golden Globe winner purchased a few items and left.

Aniston launched LolaVie in September 2021. The name is a sweet nod to a handful of Aniston’s close friends who affectionately call her Lola.

“To Jen, Lola represents confidence, fearlessness and empowerment. She owns who she is, believes in herself and does things her way. She’s confident and sexy. She knows what she wants and goes for it,” the brand revealed in a press release at the time.