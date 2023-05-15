The perfect disguise … sort of! Jennifer Aniston paid a low-key visit to Ulta to celebrate the in-store launch of her beauty brand, LolaVie.

“This is very exciting,” Aniston, 54, said in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, May 13. “We’re at Ulta, and we’re going to sneak in. LolaVie is launching,” the Friends alum explained before putting on a floppy hat and oversized sunglasses to be incognito. “We’re going to go see what it looks like. Let’s go!”

The clip then transitioned to show Aniston walking into the store without being recognized. The Murder Mystery actress briefly spoke to a sales representative before basking over the LolaVie display of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils and more. After taking it all in, Aniston purchased a few items and left. “This is so exciting,” she said while taking her products out of the shopping bag.

Aniston gushed about the moment further in the caption of the social media post. “Annnd, we’re live at @UltaBeauty! @LolaVie is officially in ALL stores across the country. So exciting,” she wrote.

The Cake star’s fans applauded her for pulling off the mission in the comments section. “Imagine shopping and walking down the street and running into you,” one of Aniston’s followers wrote. A second fan commented: “I would genuinely die if I ran into Jen Aniston.”

Others joked that the disguise wasn’t convincing. “Your voice reveals everything,” a third shared as a fourth quipped, “I’m sorry but a half eaten floppy hat and a pair of shades can’t disguise @JenniferAniston.”

Aniston launched LolaVie in September 2021. The name is a sweet nod to a handful of Aniston’s close friends who affectionately call her Lola.

“To Jen, Lola represents confidence, fearlessness and empowerment. She owns who she is, believes in herself and does things her way. She’s confident and sexy. She knows what she wants and goes for it,” the brand revealed in a press release at the time.

Aniston also announced the news on her own Instagram account.

“Hi world! Meet @Lolavie👋🏼. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” she captioned her post. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff … we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan … and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals. 🐶🐾 Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime … Enjoy!! ❤️😘.”