Loving LolaVie! Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston may have called it quits in 2018, but the the 50-year-old actor is still making sure to support his ex.

On Thursday, December 2, the Wanderlust star took to Instagram Stories to show his love for Aniston’s newly launched haircare brand, LolaVie.

“LolaVie WORKS. Thank you b & @lolavie,” he captioned a photo of the brand’s Perfecting Leave-In. The product, which retails for $29, helps to hydrate, fight frizz and smooth the hair. Given that Theroux has a fabulous and well-maintained ‘do, it’s no surprise that his haircare routine is up to par.

And should he run out, we have a feeling that Aniston would happily provide him with a restock of the product. After all, the two kept things on very friendly terms following their three-year-long marriage.

The Friends alum launched her haircare line earlier this year with a solo sku, The Glossing Detangler. The spray, which costs $25, helps prime and detangle the hair all while leaving behind a super fresh scent.

While LolaVie may be new to the haircare space, it’s been in Aniston’s back pocket for nearly five years. “I had been involved in another hair company years ago and that’s where I got the bug of getting to go behind the scenes of how you choose ingredients and the process of development and marketing and all of that,” the actress told Allure.

With her iconic hair, Aniston was obviously a pro product tester, but she also enlisted the help of some of her friends. “It was really fun to get reports back from one girlfriend that has kinky hair and my other girlfriend who has got stick-straight hair,” she said. “It was very helpful through the years to get the feedback and that’s been a very key part of helping define what this product is and what it needs.”

The original launch of LolaVie came as a bit of a surprise to Aniston’s fan base. Just six days before the brand’s official launch, the actress decided to tease the launch.

“Something’s coming,” The Morning Show actress captioned an Instagram post that featured a picture of a photo shoot set. She also tagged LolaVie’s official Instagram page.

Fast forward a few days and Aniston took to Instagram once again to provide clarity on the launch.

“Hi world! Meet @Lolavie👋🏼. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you,” she captioned her post. “So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff … we’re paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan … and of course CRUELTY-FREE, because we love our animals. 🐶🐾 Our very first product releases today, but there’s so much more to come. In the meantime … Enjoy!! ❤️😘.”