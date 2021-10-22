Memory lane! Jennifer Aniston has one of the best heads of hair in Hollywood — no question. Her luscious locks have seen every length, tone of blonde and style on the scene. Now, she’s taking a look back at her most memorable ‘dos through the years — and fans naturally have a lot (!!) to say about her tress transformation.

“Choose your player, hair edition,” the 52-year-old actress captioned a Thursday, October 21, Instagram post. In the slideshow, she broke down her best hairstyles through the years.

There was, of course, her pigtail braids and baseball cap look from the early aughts that was 1000 percent on every high school student’s inspo board at the time.

She tossed in her honey hue from the Marley and Me movie circa 2008 and even gave a glimpse at her natural brunette style that she embraced back in the ‘90s.

Aniston even reminded her 38.1 million followers that she can rock bangs like nobody’s business. From her thicker, heavier bangs in 2018’s Dumplin’ to the long, layered fringe she had while filming Just Go With It, it’s safe to say that the Friends alum looks pretty freakin’ amazing in just about everything.

Of course, she had to include the iconic Rachel haircut in this slideshow. Because the uber-layered look is hands-down her most popular chop of all time. Seriously, who didn’t bring a picture of this ‘do to their stylist?!

Love for the look, which Aniston first debuted in 1995, was overwhelming in the comments, as majority of her fans emphasized that it was their all-time favorite.

“Rachel forever and always,” a user wrote, while another added: “The Rachel, of course.” Someone else said, “We believe in Rachel Green Supremacy.”

Others found the assignment as a whole way too overwhelming — including Rita Wilson, who wrote, “Don’t make us choose!!!” Hairstylist Justin Anderson chimed in, “All of them are FAB, but kind of a bummer there’s no ALONG CAME POLLYYYYYY option.” In the 2004 film, Aniston rocked a dirty blonde cut that was frequently held back with a butterfly clip.

This tribute to tresses past is pretty timely considering that Aniston launched her own haircare brand, Lolavie, in September.

“Hi world! Meet @lalavie. This project has been in the works for a long time and I’m so excited to finally be able to introduce it to you. So much hard work from our incredible team went into making this line — and we’re really proud to say it’s been made WITHOUT all the bad stuff,” she captioned an Instagram post announcing the brand, which is paraben-free, silicone-free, sulfate-free, phthalates-free, gluten-free, vegan and cruelty-free.

Lolavie currently has one product available for purchase, The Glossing Detangler.