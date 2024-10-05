Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, Jennifer Aniston‘s Rachel Green belongs on a coveted list of best-dressed fictional characters. It wasn’t just her girl-next-door ensembles. Rachel’s infamous haircut spawned a life of its own, too. With that in mind, it’s only right that the Friends character joins sartorially savvy fashionistas like Carrie Bradshaw, Olivia Pope and Fran Fine.

More than 20 years after the series aired its final episode, Aniston is still serving looks her character would absolutely love. In 2024 alone, Aniston wore multiple ‘fits that looked like they came straight from Rachel’s capsule-style wardrobe.

At the top of the year, Aniston attended a Los Angeles screening of Past Lives in a chic monochromatic look with an all-black sleeveless turtleneck and shiny black trousers. Three months later, she attended a screening for her hit series The Morning Show, where she gave a black-on-black look another go. This time, she paired a sleeveless turtleneck with high-waist trousers and black peep-toe heels.

Sleeveless turtlenecks are so sleek and sophisticated that Aniston rocked them on-screen and IRL, too. Are you in the market for a new layering essential? This sleeveless turtleneck fits the bill — and it’s super-affordable.

Like Aniston’s look, this flattering top features a slim-fitted silhouette and a roomy turtleneck design. Best of all? It’s made from stretchy but breathable fabric that’s perfect for year-round wear. Now that we’re in the throes of fall, you can style this chic top with everything from oversized denim jackets to rich mom-approved blazers. It comes in black, like the actor wore, but also several other shades in women’s sizes XS to XXL. This layering basic is a hit with shoppers as it’s been purchased over 50 times in the past month alone. It even boast over 1,600 perfect five star ratings!

Get the Verdusa High-Neck Sleeveless Top for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

One of those reviewers raved about how well it fits their bust. “[I] love this top. [It] fits well and is very flattering for us busty ladies. I have a few on deck and wear them a few times a week.” Another reviewer raved that the top is a closet staple. “I’ve been looking for versatile, young professional tops that are flattering for people with larger busts, and this did not disappoint!”

Need styling tips? Take a page out of Aniston’s book and rock a full-on monochromatic look. The actor’s look was a masterclass is dressing the shirt up, but you can dress it down with jeans and sneakers or keep it casual with a blazer and a pair of loafers.

If you’re looking for a versatile piece that you can dress up or down this fall, opt for this Jennifer Aniston-approved top.

