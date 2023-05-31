Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Hair Mask Is 1 of Her ‘Desert Island’ Items

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What would you bring to a desert island? When the classic question is posed, our mind jumps to a million places. First, we think practically in terms of what we would actually need to survive — but then the fun begins. We consider our holy grail products and imagine a world where we could only choose a few. Of course, it’s always a blast to see what celebrities say.

We dug up an interview from Glamour with Jennifer Aniston, and the A-lister and beauty icon was forced to pick what she would pack in her bag. Her choices were narrowed down to three items, and one of them is this super nourishing hair mask from Shu Umera!

This ultra-popular hair mask is an intensive repairing treatment which may help reverse heat or chemical damage. This is a thick and luxurious product which may make your sad strands feel totally revitalized! It promotes stronger hair by fortifying the fiber from root to tip, and it only takes about five to ten minutes for the mask to work its magic. All you have to do is take a quarter-sized amount and apply it to wet hair from the mid-length to the ends, then rinse. You can choose to use this instead of your regular conditioner after your regular wash routine — or whenever your follicles crave some extra moisture!

Let’s face it: Aniston is a cultural phenomenon. We’re all ears whenever the actress discusses her favorite beauty products — especially when it comes to her haircare. The world has been obsessed with her tresses since her time on Friends, when she inspired “The Rachel” haircut which took salons by storm back in the ’90s. We’re just as obsessed with her luscious locks today, so whenever we get wind of a can’t-live-without product she relies on, we investigate it immediately! Yes, this mask may be relatively pricy — but if you want to invest in your hair, the expense may be completely worth it. Reviewers say it’s done wonders for their dry hair, and much like Aniston, they can’t live without it as well. We’re sold!

Shu Uemura Ultimate Reset Masque (originally $60) on sale for $55 at Amazon!

