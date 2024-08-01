Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Need inspiration for your poolside fashion looks? Do it Jennifer Lopez style with a similar deep V-neck swimsuit!

The megastar recently made an Instagram post celebrating her 55th birthday, with the caption “This Is Me . . . Now (cake emoji).” In the selfie she wore a deep, V-neck one-piece swimsuit with some statement gold jewelry, showing Us how to get her rich mom-chic poolside style too. While we don’t know is where she got her swimsuit. What we do know is that we found a swimsuit on Amazon that looks exactly like it — and it’s just $28 dollars.

Get the Fatty Tiger One-Piece Deep V-Neck Bathing Suit for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

Show off your curves J. Lo-style in the Fatty Tiger One-Piece Bathing Suit. Just like Lopez’s pick, it comes in a bright white color and has a deep V-neck, high-cut thighs and a backless design. It has spaghetti-style straps that are also adjustable, depending on your preferred length. It’s double-lined ensuring you have plenty of coverage and has removable cups.

It’s made of a soft and stretchy polyamide and spandex fabric blend, which is perfect for a swimsuit due to its stretchy feel and durable wear. We only saw Lopez pair it with gold jewelry, but it can be styled with so much more. Our recommendation is pairing it with these designer-looking H-style sandals, this bestselling woven shoulder bag and a chic fedora hat.

Ready to give it a try for yourself? Find the J. Lo-approved style here for just $28!

Looking for something else? Explore more from Fatty Tiger here and more swimsuits and cover-ups here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

