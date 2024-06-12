Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Blossoming floral print designs are ideal style options to usher in spring. The official start of summer is a little over a week away. Many of Us are wondering if blossoming spring fashion will thrive in the warmer months. Thankfully, Jennifer Lopez recently wore a colorful look that answers the seasonal dilemma.
On June 1, the paparazzi snapped shots of the multihyphenate strolling around in Los Angeles. She looked like a blossoming spring bouquet in a stunning two-piece floral blouse and skirt set from Christian Dior. She paired her look with Elie Saab platform sandals, a Louis Vuitton Alma BB Bag and Fendi Karligraphy sunnies.
From head to toe, the Atlas star’s look is worth a pretty penny. If you want to recreate Lopez’s colorful style at an affordable price, look no further! We found a dress that’s a lookalike for the designer set she wore. Best of all? It costs less than $50.
Get the Best Wendding Floral Print Maxi Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.
Channel flowy spring style all summer in the Best Wendding Floral Print Maxi Dress. This eye-catching frock is soft and breathable, courtesy of 100% rayon fabric. It has a deep V-neck silhouette, button closures and sleeves that can be rolled up and secured with a button. The feminine dress has an elastic waistband to accentuate curves and a flowy hemline that’ll make you want to twirl around to show it off.
The apricot floral style is a spot-on match for Lopez’s look, but the fashion fun doesn’t stop there. It comes in 33 shades, ranging from vibrant florals to gingham print and solid styles.
If you’re a lover of all things floral, get ready to transition the spring style into summer. Look to Jennifer Lopez for proof of how flawless the style looks no matter the weather.
See it: Get the Best Wendding Floral Print Maxi Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.
Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more floral print dresses here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!