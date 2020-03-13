Jennifer Lopez Wore These $26 Iconic Flip Flops With Designer Accessories

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Jennifer Lopez is obviously one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry — especially right now. The pop star is fresh off her iconic Super Bowl performance where she shared the spotlight with Shakira, and is clearly on top of the world.

But even the biggest stars wear the same iconic items we do — especially when it comes to shoes! Whether we’re sporting sneakers or sandals, there are iconic pairs of shoes and styles that practically everyone has. The brands that come to mind are Converse and Birkenstock. But there’s another name that we always think of when it comes to iconic shoes: Havaianas! Lopez was recently spotted rocking a pair of their classic flip flops in Miami, proving that she loves these summer shoes just as much as we do.

Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for just $26, available at Zappos!

If you don’t already own a pair of Havaianas Slim Flip Flops, then you definitely should get on that before pool and beach season officially begins. The famous Brazilian brand is known for its basic rubber flip flops, and it’s expanded to include a wide variation of styles. Lopez was spotted wearing the thin-strap version of the standard sandal, and they’re probably our favorite version of the classic shoe!

Lopez event went so far as to pair these seriously affordable flip flops with a Chanel purse, which we’re sure costs much more than most of Us can afford at the moment. But it is truly amazing to see a star like Lopez pair something so accessible with an item that most of the world dreams of owning. These are clearly the flip flops that you want to own, so why not grab a pair for yourself?

Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for just $26, available at Zappos!

At just $26, these Havaianas are seriously affordable. Lopez was seemingly seen wearing the classic black slim strapped pair, but there are tons of other colors and styles to choose from. Black is obviously a great universal choice, but there are lots of colorful pairs too if your style is brighter and bolder. If the thin strap isn’t your jam, then the classic thicker strap pair is also available for purchase. There are also embellished pairs if you want an extra little touch of bling to your look! Whichever pair you choose, we know you’ll be happy that you own a pair of Havaianas flip flops.

See it: Get the Havaianas Slim Flip Flops for just $26, available at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Havaianas and shop all of the women’s sandals available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!