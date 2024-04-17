Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Have you seen Jennifer Lopez lately? The multihyphenate has transformed the streets of New York City into her very own runway. Earlier this month, she rocked a street-style-inspired monochromatic look that left Us swooning over the affordable turtleneck she wore. The This Is Me… Now star was recently photographed in her hometown rocking an impressive yet chill ensemble.

On Sunday, May 14, the paps snapped shots of J.Lo rocking pleated Gucci jeans, a green turtleneck and cozy Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots. She accessorized with oversized sunnies and a matching Christian Dior handbag. Just like her monochromatic ‘fit the actor was dressed for the elements as New York City’s weather has been up and down over the past few days.

J. Lo’s jeans and handbag may come with a hefty price tag, however, her boots are an affordable staple many of Us love. The Ugg Classic Platform Minis are special because they contain a minimum of 20% recycled content. Gotta love a sustainable effort!

We can’t help but mention how comfortable these shoes are. They have a twin-face sheepskin upper and Uggplush upcycled wool and lyocell insole and lining. The round-toe shoe comes with a real pull tab that comes in handy when you’re putting them on. Best of all? They have a sleek platform that adds a few inches to your height.

These boots come in four neutral shades, perfect for mixing and matching. You can wear a laid-back style l like J. Lo wore and rock the chestnut shade with jeans and a T-shirt. You can switch things up like WNBA newbie Caitlin Clark and use these Uggs when you’re all dressed up and need to get out of painful heels.

Like Lopez, Zappos shoppers love these boots. One reviewer revealed they got them as an early birthday gift. “As soon as I opened the box I was excited to try them on and when I did I didn’t want tot take them off. These boots are warm comfortable and easy to walk it.” According to the five-star reviewer, these boots “pair stylishly with pretty much everything.”

Channel Jennifer Lopez’s style with the help of these affordable and comfortable boots. Snag them while your size is still in stock on Zappos!

