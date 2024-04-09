Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether she’s posing for selfies on Instagram or gracing the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez always delivers a look worth noting. On Sunday, April 7, the paparazzi snapped photos of the New York native wearing in a fierce and fabulous springtime during a trip through her home state. She wore a monochromatic look with an array of swoon-worthy blue pieces.

Since the spring weather in NYC is so tricky, Lopez was prepared for anything the elements could bring. The megastar paired an oversized navy blue peacoat with distressed Acne Studio jeans, a Chanel Turquoise Bag, and denim stilettos. The lightweight turtleneck she wore was a standout piece of the entire ensemble.

Get the Intimissimi Modal Cashmere Turtleneck for just $59 at Intimissimi!

You can recreate Lopez’s street-style look with the exact shirt she wore for just $59! Yep, that’s right. The multihyphenate wore the Modal Cashmere Ultralight High-Neck Top from Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, where she serves as a global brand ambassador. In case you missed it, she recently starred in a brand-new ad campaign for Intimissimi’s Silky Intimates collection.

Available in 14 shades, including the intense blue style Lopez wore, this long-sleeve top is made with luxurious modal cashmere fabric for a lightweight yet flattering fit. The lightweight material is fine it errs on the side of transparent. Be sure to rock pasties or a neutral-colored bra underneath.

Did we mention that it is perfect for spring weather? The long sleeves and turtleneck design are warm enough to shield you from brisk temps. That said, you work up a sweat if you wear it on a warm spring day, which makes it ideal for many spring activities.

You can take a page from Lopez’s book with a street-style look, featuring jeans and an oversized denim coat. You can even dress it up with a mini skirt and thigh-high boots for a night out on the town. Plus, it’s so comfy you” want to pull it out for early morning school drop-offs in a rich mom-inspired look.

No matter where your plans take you this spring, you can recreate a look loved by Jennifer Lopez with the help of this flattering and lightweight shirt.

