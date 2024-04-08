Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Jennifer Lopez is inspiring Us with our next outfit for a girls’ night out! Like many of us do on a GNO, the superstar singer recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her OOTD. Captioning the post “Girls’ Night,” Lopez channeled cozy-chic vibes in her outfit, with accessories inspired by her NYC roots for a Saturday night out on the town.

In New York City on April 6, Lopez stepped out wearing a pair of a brown relaxed blazer over a cropped turtleneck sweater, adding on Gucci straight-leg jeans and some chunky platform heels. In true J. Lo style, she accessorized with Bottega Veneta gold-tone aviator sunglasses, oversized gold hoop earrings and an Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin Bag. Her whole outfit was a look, but we can picture her white cropped turtleneck being a centerpiece for so many girls’ night outfits.

Get the Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater (originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: 17 Springtime Cardigans For People Who Are Always Cold Who doesn’t love a nice cardigan? During the cold weather months, the open-front sweaters keep us warm in frosty temps. Now that we’re in spring, cardigans are a go-to choice for many shoppers, especially those who are always cold. They’re nice and warm, but not warm enough to make you overheat. To get a head […]

Get Lopez’s cozy-chic girls’ night out style with the Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater, which we have to assume costs much less than her pricier version. Much like Lopez’s style, this turtleneck sweater features a ribbed neckline and hem, cropped length and knitted fabric. It’s made of 100% acrylic, which feels like cashmere without the higher price point.

Aside from being a Lopez-approved style, this sweater is beloved by shoppers. It’s garnered over 1,700 five-star ratings, with several reviews praising its quality. This shopper turned from a skeptic into a believer after trying it.

“I was absolutely blown away by this sweater,” they said. “It fits perfectly and is really flattering on me and super comfortable. I was a little skeptical because it carries a higher price tag than a lot of Amazon clothing, but it was totally worth the cost. I plan on buying 1 or 2 more in different colors!”

If you’re looking for a cozy vibe for your girls’ night out (think wine bar with the besties), then J.Lo had the right idea by pairing her sweater with jeans and blazer. You could also wear it with a quilted jacket and flats to stay comfortable. But if you’re wanting more of an elevated or edgier ‘fit, it could be worn with leather pants or a midi skirt and some strappy heels. And because of the sweater’s incredibly versatile nature, it can be worn for all kinds of other occasions too, like work, family holidays or coffee dates.

Related: We Found Love With These $20 Leather Pants That Look Exactly Like Rihanna’s Contrary to what some may believe, leather isn’t just for biker gangs and edgy teens. Leather has been front and center in fashion since the 1950s…we’ll say it’s probably because of Grease! Everyday people like Us to celebs and even royals like Meghan Markle rock the style, but nobody loves it quite like Rihanna. The star was […]

Get this J. Lo-approved sweater for your next girls’ get-together while it’s still on sale for just $40 on Amazon. And if Lopez’s white color pick isn’t your style, no need to worry! It comes in 35 color options to choose from so you can find one that matches your style best.

Get the Zaful Cropped Turtleneck Sweater (Originally $43) for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Zaful here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: This ‘Lightweight’ Cardigan Is Perfect for Spring Layering — Just $29 at Amazon Let’s be honest: spring calls for cardigans as much as the season calls for dresses. Although we’re looking forward to flouncy sun dresses and frilly skirts, the truth is, sometimes, it can get rather chilly during the spring months. If you’re looking for a way to stay warm and covered even during hot months, we […]