Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: spring calls for cardigans as much as the season calls for dresses. Although we’re looking forward to flouncy sun dresses and frilly skirts, the truth is, sometimes, it can get rather chilly during the spring months. If you’re looking for a way to stay warm and covered even during hot months, we have you covered! We found a cute cardigan sweater that you’ll want to use year-round — and it’s only $29 at Amazon!

Related: Make a Bold Statement With This Wildly Popular Cardigan — Under $30 The key to keeping a statement-making but organized closet is to find essential pieces — and classic cardigans are a necessity for any fashionista. Think about it: Cardigans provide a great deal of warmth without the overheating effect which most coats and sweaters give off. They’re an all-season option, which is why we found a […]

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater is the perfect spring wardrobe addition because it’s light enough to serve as a cover-up and so cute. It features a 55% cotton, 25% modal and 20% polyester fabrication for a sturdy and breathable alternative. Also, this sweater has an open-front design with no pockets for a minimalistic feel.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this cardigan, you could pair it with trousers, a blouse and flats for an office-appropriate ensemble that emphasizes comfort. Or, you could rock it with a T-shirt, jeans and heels or sneakers for a stylish look. Essentially, this cardigan is a flexible piece that can rise to any occasion. Further, this option comes in 20 colors and has an XS to 6X size range.

In regards to this versatile cardigan, a satisfied Amazon reviewer gushed, “ I can’t recommend this cardigan enough. It has a flattering length and slimming shape. It’s a light layer, not too hot, but does keep you warm. It’s classy and professional without looking uptight. This cardigan goes with everything from casual to dressy. There is a great range of colors – I bought the green/gray and am considering purchasing another.”

Another reviewer noted, “This sweater can be worn year-round. It’s lightweight but not see-through. You can easily layer it underneath a down coat or over a summer outfit.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy layering piece that will keep you warm without overheating during spring and summer, this Amazon cardigan could be the answer!

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater for $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of April 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Amazon Essentials here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!