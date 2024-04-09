Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Perhaps our favorite part of America’s Got Talent is watching two of our favorite gals, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, give insightful advice, make funny remarks and of course, rock ten out of ten outfits. This past week, Heidi Klum wore a swoon-worthy bodycon dress for the last day of America’s Got Talent auditions — to say we’re obsessed is an understatement.

She coupled the army green maxi dress with a bouncy blowout, green eyeshadow, gold hoops and shiny gold heels — yes, her look was as stunning as it sounds! The dress itself has a crew neck, textured bodice and narrow fit, a combination that subtly flatters in a classy and elegant way.

This $36 dress looks strikingly similar to Heidi Klum’s dress, just without the textured bodice. A cotton and spandex blend keeps it soft, stretchy and lightweight, but don’t worry…”lightweight” doesn’t mean see-through! It’s the perfect thickness for summer and spring. The dress hugs your body without squeezing while smoothing out bumps, two more tallies in the flattering category.

Just like Heidi’s, this dress has a sleeveless design, racerback style, ankle length, bodycon fit and earthy green hue; it also has a high slit for added fashion. That said, if you love the style but aren’t a fan of green, this dress comes in 20 other colors, so you’re destined to find a match! There’s even a short-sleeve version if sleeveless isn’t your thing. We can’t promise you’ll look like Heidi Klum if you opt for a different color and style, but they’re all stunning nonetheless.

This outfit can be dressed up or down easily, pairing beautifully with white sneakers, a jean jacket and a crossbody bag for the day-to-day. It also makes a great transitional weather outfit since your legs are covered and your arms can be covered if needed with layers! And if you’re headed on vacation, bare feet, sunglasses and a floppy sun hat are all you need for a beachy fashionista vibe.

For fancy occasions, this dress can be worn with strappy sandals or heels and a sparkly clutch, dangle earrings and a nice watch. It’s ideal for graduations, weddings, formal dinners and work events; and since it’s so comfy, you might want to wear it for all of the above! This dress is probably one of the most versatile garments you’ll buy. We’ve added to cart!

Note: this dress requires hand washing, so be mindful not to throw it in a load with jeans!

Get the LaSuiveur Sleeveless High Slit Bodycon Dress for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

