It’s springtime and that means flowers, sunshine, patterns and bright colors. Some of Us are crazy about the flowers and sunshine, but not so crazy about traditionally vibrant and floral spring dresses…and that’s okay! It doesn’t make you a Springtime Scrooge to prefer solid, more neutral colors and an overall understated look. Even if you don’t go for the spring bells and whistles, you can still be festive!

To dress seasonally (without floral patterns, designs or bright colors), it comes down to the designs, textures and fabrics of the dresses. Loose-fitting dresses with lightweight material, tiers, ties, flutter sleeves and bows all scream “spring” without requiring you to ditch your neutral vibe, so don’t worry — you have options!

We found 17 of the most springy yet muted non-patterned dresses for you to rock at brunch, graduations and everything in between, most under $50. We’re pretty sure even pattern-lovers will be coveting your outfit. Read on for our top picks!

1. Lantern sleeves: Have you ever seen a dress so trendy? Puff sleeves, a square neckline, an open back and a ruffle hemline are just a few highlights — $40!

2. Smocked: If you’re looking for a dress that flatters your shape, look no further. This mini dress hugs above your waist and flares out below — $40!

3. Mini tie: Pretty in pink! Flirty, elegant and feminine, this dress is a timeless classic. You’ll want to plan a party just to wear it — $39!

4. Classy gal: All you need is a clutch and heels to be nominated “best dressed” at brunch. Flutter sleeves keep you cool (in two ways) — $37!

5. Bodycon fit: There are 33 different colors to choose from, some more neutral than others. The fit and front slit give this midi dress a sexy flair — $37!

6. Princess energy: Belle, Cinderella or Jasmine? This smocked and flowy dress has all the characteristics of a princess dress…and you’re the princess — $53!

7. North Carolina: Some outfits just give Southern Belle energy and this is no exception. The sleeves are a real showstopper — $37!

8. Beautifully boho: If you’re a free spirit, own it! This dress can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion — originally $43, now $34!

9. One-of-a-kind: You’re one-of-a-kind, so your outfit should be, too! This deep v-neck has a tie front, tie waist and ruffle sleeves — $40!

10. Pleated party: One reviewer calls this the “perfect dress to attend a beach wedding” and we couldn’t agree more — $50!

11. Asymmetrical: Anyone in the fashion scene knows that one-shoulder dresses are a big deal right now. This one has a tiered design, tie strap and split leg — $45!

12. Let’s dance: When you’re in the mood to spin and dance, you need a dress that moves with you and doesn’t fan out…nobody wants an accidental flash — $50!

13. Buttoned up: This stretchy, skin-friendly casual dress has a washed-out look, giving it a slightly vintage and retro style — $29!

14. Wedding ready: No, not yours, but your best friend’s for sure! Swiss dots add a chic texture and a dynamic look — $43!

15. Totally custom: A drawstring waist serves two important purposes, one being style (of course) and the other being an adjustable fit — originally $44, now $32!

16. Midi sundress: Spring or summer, this tiered midi dress will be your new go-to. Wear it with sandals for fancy occasions or sneakers for casual ones — $40!

17. Long story: A maxi dress can be a hit or miss, but we’re 110% certain that this flowy split dress is a hit — $31!